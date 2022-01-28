Menu
2013 Hyundai Accent

193,222 KM

Details Description

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2013 Hyundai Accent

2013 Hyundai Accent

**CERTIFIED**3 YEAR WARRANTY**

2013 Hyundai Accent

**CERTIFIED**3 YEAR WARRANTY**

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

193,222KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8177002
  • Stock #: 699
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE1DU124431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 193,222 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Manual: *CERTIFIED*3 YEAR WARRANTY*


*Manual transmission
*Heated seats
*Cruise control
*Has Book
*Power locks
* Keyless Entry
* AC
* Power Windows


WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$5950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

