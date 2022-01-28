$5,950+ tax & licensing
$5,950
+ taxes & licensing
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2013 Hyundai Accent
**CERTIFIED**3 YEAR WARRANTY**
Location
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
193,222KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8177002
- Stock #: 699
- VIN: KMHCT5AE1DU124431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 193,222 KM
Vehicle Description
*Manual transmission
*Heated seats
*Cruise control
*Has Book
*Power locks
* Keyless Entry
* AC
* Power Windows
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
