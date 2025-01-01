Menu
Red 4D Sedan 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

Reviews:
* Owners commonly praise the Elantras looks, ride quality, a robust and durable feel from the suspension, decent mileage, peppy performance and a nicely laid-out interior. Typically, good safety scores and high standard equipment levels attracted shoppers to the Elantra, with highly reasonable pricing sealing the deal. Source: autoTRADER.ca

AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2013 Hyundai Elantra

152,252 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL | AUTO | AS IS YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE |

12531469

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL | AUTO | AS IS YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE |

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,252KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE7DH309730

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64554AZ
  • Mileage 152,252 KM

Red 4D Sedan 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

Reviews:
* Owners commonly praise the Elantras looks, ride quality, a robust and durable feel from the suspension, decent mileage, peppy performance and a nicely laid-out interior. Typically, good safety scores and high standard equipment levels attracted shoppers to the Elantra, with highly reasonable pricing sealing the deal. Source: autoTRADER.ca



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE





Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
2013 Hyundai Elantra