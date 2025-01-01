Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU</strong></p><p><strong>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0</strong></p><p><strong>226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 </strong></p><p><strong>RHAUTOSALES.CA</strong></p><p> </p><p>CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU. Call 226-444-4006</p><p> We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p><p> </p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS 1.8 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic, its a reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 206976 KM, very clean in & out, drives smoothly. Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering, Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, CD player, ECO mode, heated seats, and more......... </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><p><strong>Asking price is $6495 + HST, and this price includes SAFETY AND CARFAX, AND OIL SPRY COMPLIMENTARY ON THE HOUSE !!</strong></p><p><strong>PRICE INCLUDES A 3-Month SILVER POWERTRAIN WARRANTY FROM A-PROTECT THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!</strong></p><p> </p><p>For further information, call us at 226-444-4006, and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions. <strong>Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car. </strong></p><p> We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p><p>Thank you</p><p> </p>

2013 Hyundai Elantra

206,950 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle
12676389

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

  1. 1750698918
  2. 1750698920
  3. 1750698920
  4. 1750698919
  5. 1750698920
  6. 1750698920
  7. 1750698919
  8. 1750698920
  9. 1750698919
  10. 1750698917
  11. 1750698918
  12. 1750698918
  13. 1750698918
  14. 1750698917
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
206,950KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE8DH199108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,950 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 

RHAUTOSALES.CA

 

CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHAT'S BEST SUITED FOR YOU. Call 226-444-4006

 We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

 

2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS 1.8 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic, it's a reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 206976 KM, very clean in & out, drives smoothly. Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering, Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, CD player, ECO mode, heated seats, and more.........

 

Asking price is $6495 + HST, and this price includes SAFETY AND CARFAX, AND OIL SPRY COMPLIMENTARY ON THE HOUSE !!

PRICE INCLUDES A 3-Month SILVER POWERTRAIN WARRANTY FROM A-PROTECT THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!

 

For further information, call us at 226-444-4006, and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions. Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car. 

 We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

Thank you

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GL 206,950 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i w/Sport Pkg for sale in Kitchener, ON
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i w/Sport Pkg 214,400 KM $5,795 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Buick Allure 4dr Sdn CX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2009 Buick Allure 4dr Sdn CX 108,336 KM $6,899 + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Kitchener

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-240-XXXX

(click to show)

226-240-7618

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing>

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2013 Hyundai Elantra