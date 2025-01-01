Menu
PLEASE NOTE: This vehicle is being sold AS TRADED and is NOT certified. We do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for certification, therefore we are not aware of any repair or cost that may be required to pass the safety inspection. We simply offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in AS IS condition. Vehicle is in running and driving condition, and was driven daily until recently traded-in for a new vehicle. Thank you.

OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2013 Hyundai Elantra

286,000 KM

$2,990

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS *SUNROOF*

12944777

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS *SUNROOF*

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
286,000KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # asis23312
  • Mileage 286,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE NOTE: This vehicle is being sold "AS TRADED" and is NOT certified. We do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for certification, therefore we are not aware of any repair or cost that may be required to pass the safety inspection. We simply offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in "AS IS" condition. Vehicle is in running and driving condition, and was driven daily until recently traded-in for a new vehicle. Thank you.

OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
$2,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2013 Hyundai Elantra