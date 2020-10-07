2013 Hyundai Elantra

+ taxes & licensing
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Recent Arrival!
GL | AUTO | AC | BLUETOOTH | LOW MILAGE | FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT
Heated Seats, Bluetooth System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Reviews:
* Owners commonly praise the Elantra's looks, ride quality, a robust and durable feel from the suspension, decent mileage, peppy performance and a nicely laid-out interior. Typically, good safety scores and high standard equipment levels attracted shoppers to the Elantra, with highly reasonable pricing sealing the deal. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year
