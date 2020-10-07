Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra

42,621 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL | AUTO | AC | HEATED SEATS | LOW MILAGE |

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL | AUTO | AC | HEATED SEATS | LOW MILAGE |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,621KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5896890
  • Stock #: OP4034
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE3DH291839

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,621 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

Recent Arrival!

GL | AUTO | AC | BLUETOOTH | LOW MILAGE | FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT

Heated Seats, Bluetooth System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Reviews:
* Owners commonly praise the Elantra's looks, ride quality, a robust and durable feel from the suspension, decent mileage, peppy performance and a nicely laid-out interior. Typically, good safety scores and high standard equipment levels attracted shoppers to the Elantra, with highly reasonable pricing sealing the deal. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

2012 Dodge Journey A...
 155,318 KM
$5,000 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda Tribute G...
 146,647 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic
2007 Hyundai Santa F...
 234,144 KM
$2,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory