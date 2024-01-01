$5,895+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
GL
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618
Certified
$5,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,591 KM
Vehicle Description
RH Auto Sales & Services
2067 Victoria street N , Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Rhautosales.ca
LOW KM ONLY 157591 KM
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT 1.8 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 157591 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, oil spry yearly.
Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering, Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, Cd player, ECO mode, heated seats, Bluetooth, and more.........
This car comes with safety, Car fax & 3 months or 5000 km warrant that cover up to $1000 per claim.
Selling for $ 5895 PLUS TAX, license fee.
FINANCING IS AVAILBLE ,,,,,,,,,,,,
We are located at 2067 Victoria street N , Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0
For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions.
Vehicle Features
