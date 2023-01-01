Menu
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income

2013 Hyundai Genesis

266,721 KM

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
3.8L

Location

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

266,721KM
Used
VIN KMHGC4DD0DU236510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CABERNET RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Saddle
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1122
  • Mileage 266,721 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
ashtray
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push-Button Start
Axle Ratio: 3.91

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

digital odometer
Braking Assist
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Mirror color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Floor material: carpet
Power windows: lockout button
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Courtesy lights: door
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Body side moldings: body-color
Power windows: safety reverse
Laminated glass: acoustic
Total speakers: 6
Alternator: 150 amps
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Rear seat folding
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Grille color: silver
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Window trim: silver
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 18 mm
Steering ratio: 15.7
Rear brake diameter: 12.4
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: body-color
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Side airbags: front / rear
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Center console: dual level / front console with armrest and storage
Reading lights: front / rear
Front wipers: speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear center with pass-thru
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Shift knob trim: leather / wood
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / 8
Headlights: LED / auto on/off
Rear bumper color: body-color / chrome accents
Interior accents: metallic-tone / woodgrain
Storage: accessory hook / cargo net / door pockets / front seatback
Front bumper color: body-color / chrome accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

