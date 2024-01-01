$13,998+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T Premium AWD |Leather |19" Alloys
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T Premium AWD |Leather |19" Alloys
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,756KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA4DG082242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cabo Bronze Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,756 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Versatile for any activity, this Hyundai Santa Fe is a great blend of technology, comfort, and style on the road. This 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0 T AWD is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Versatile for any activity, this Hyundai Santa Fe is a great blend of technology, comfort, and style on the road. This 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0 T AWD is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport 2.0 T AWD to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe is a smart choice. This low mileage SUV has just 77,756 kms. It's cabo bronze metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Compact Spare Tire
LED Brake Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Dark grey body-side moulding
Solar front glass
19" Euroflange alloy wheels
Chrome grille w/black surround
Front & rear skid plates
LED headlight accents
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors -inc: side repeater lights
Chrome door handles w/pocket lighting
P235/55R19 tires
Safety
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front active head restraints
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Shift interlock system
4-wheel anti-lock brakes w/electronic brake force distribution
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Downhill brake control
Rear parking assist system
Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Hillstart assist control
Traction control system w/electronic stability control
Interior
rear window defogger
Floor mats
(3) passenger assist grips
REAR SUNSHADES
Eco indicator
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Cargo area under-floor storage
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
Lockable cooled glove box
Deluxe metal grain door sill scuff plates
Premium cut-pile carpeting
Adjustable illumination level
40/20/40 sliding 2nd row fold-flat heated bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Centre stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/driver extension
Rear cargo screen
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance, outside temp display
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down, pinch protection, illuminated switches
12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area
Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets, bottle holders
Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, door courtesy, ignition
Supervision cluster w/TFT LCD colour screen -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
Mechanical
Transmission Cooler
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
MacPherson strut front suspension
Trailer tow wiring
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Active ECO system
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
All-wheel drive w/active corner control
Driver selectable steering mode (DSSM)
2.0L DOHC CVVT I4 turbocharged engine
Trailer pkg -inc: 3500lbs towing capacity
Twin-tip exhaust pipes
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
Media / Nav / Comm
Roof mounted micro antenna
Bluetooth Capability
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, 172-watt amp, iPod USB/aux input, 3-month trial satellite radio subscription, 4.3" colour touchscreen
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe