2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE,Sport,Panoramic Roof,Fogs,AWD,Certified,Leather

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE,Sport,Panoramic Roof,Fogs,AWD,Certified,Leather

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8577173
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA5DG109173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Local (Kitchener) Trade In, No Accident, Clean Car-Fax, Auto, A/C, Power Group, Leather,Key Less, Alloys, Push Starter, Panoramic Roof, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Bug Deflectors, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, AUX & USB Input, Ton's of Service Record,(((Certified))),fresh Oil Change, Non Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Perfect Dring Condition, Must See!!!

Click here to view the Car-Fax:

(((Car-Fax)))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

