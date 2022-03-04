$19,999+ tax & licensing
519-208-0770
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
SE,Sport,Panoramic Roof,Fogs,AWD,Certified,Leather
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8577173
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA5DG109173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Local (Kitchener) Trade In, No Accident, Clean Car-Fax, Auto, A/C, Power Group, Leather,Key Less, Alloys, Push Starter, Panoramic Roof, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Bug Deflectors, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, AUX & USB Input, Ton's of Service Record,(((Certified))),fresh Oil Change, Non Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Perfect Dring Condition, Must See!!!
Click here to view the Car-Fax:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
