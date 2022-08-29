2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 3 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9175447

9175447 Stock #: 1039

1039 VIN: 5XYZU3LA4DG030460

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1039

Mileage 90,385 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Ambient Lighting door pockets Air filtration Mechanical Power Steering Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.51 Media / Nav / Comm Phone Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Cloth Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Trunk release 8 USB Braking Assist Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Trailer Wiring Rear Brake Type: Disc Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Headlights: auto on/off Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Spare wheel type: steel Armrests: rear center folding with storage Grille color: chrome Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Floor material: carpet Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Interior accents: woodgrain Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Passenger seat manual adjustments: height Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Front brake diameter: 12.6 Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rear brake diameter: 11.9 Rear spoiler: roofline Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90 Door handle color: chrome Total speakers: 6 Rear brake width: 0.4 Door trim: cloth Front shock type: twin-tube gas Door sill trim: scuff plate Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Storage: accessory hook Alternator: 130 amps Steering ratio: 15 Front brake width: 1.1 Solar-tinted glass: front Dash trim: simulated wood halogen Passenger seat folding: folds flat Window defogger: rear Watts: 172 Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 21 mm Center console trim: simulated wood Infotainment: Blue Link Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function height mast simulated wood rear center with cupholders low oil level in floor two 12V front Off-road driving assist: hill descent Roof rack crossbars: black Roof rails: black Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.