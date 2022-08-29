$17,995+ tax & licensing
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
90,385KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9175447
- Stock #: 1039
- VIN: 5XYZU3LA4DG030460
- Exterior Colour Mineral Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1039
- Mileage 90,385 KM
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Power Steering
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.51
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
Braking Assist
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Trailer Wiring
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Grille color: chrome
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Interior accents: woodgrain
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rear brake diameter: 11.9
Rear spoiler: roofline
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Door handle color: chrome
Total speakers: 6
Rear brake width: 0.4
Door trim: cloth
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Storage: accessory hook
Alternator: 130 amps
Steering ratio: 15
Front brake width: 1.1
Solar-tinted glass: front
Dash trim: simulated wood
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3