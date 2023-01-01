Menu
2013 Hyundai Sonata

78,533 KM

Details Description Features

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS *Ltd Avail*

2013 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS *Ltd Avail*

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Sale

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

78,533KM
Used
VIN 5NPEB4AC9DH700477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,533 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Alarm System
Heated rear seats
Digital clock
Rear Heat Ducts
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Leather-wrapped shift knob
(2) 12V pwr outlets
(3) assist grips
Outside temp gauge
Locking glove box w/damper
Eco indicator
Air conditioning w/cabin air filter
Rear coat hanger
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: centre armrest w/cupholders
(4) door panel bottle holders
Rear reading lamp
Metalgrain interior trim

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
2.4L DOHC dual CVVT GDI 16-valve variable intake system I4 engine
MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: dual flow dampers (DFD) shocks
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: dual flow dampers (DFD) shocks
Front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes

Safety

Brake Assist
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Rear door child safety locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Dual front side impact airbags
Shift interlock system
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Body side reinforcements
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Front & rear airbags w/occupant classification sensor (OCS)

Exterior

Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Solar control glass
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof
Front fog lights
Chrome window mouldings
Windshield wiper de-icer
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors
P205/65R16 all-season tires
Dark chrome grille w/chrome hood garnish
Sunshade band
T125/80D16 compact spare tire

Convenience

Instrumentation -inc: speedometer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Antenna w/shark fin design & XM reception
Steering wheel audio controls -inc: Bluetooth controls

Additional Features

Armrest
trunk
odometer
pinch protection
hood
front map
dual cupholders
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Centre console -inc: storage
3-point seat belts for all positions -inc: front adjustable anchors
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers
Illumination -inc: cargo area
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-up/auto-down
Remote releases -inc: fuel door
USB/iPod input
auxiliary MP3 input
dome lamp w/delay
front pretensioners & force limiters
ignition surround
digital coolant temp
digital fuel level
lock out button
16 X 6.5 ALUMINUM WHEELS
6-speed automatic transmission w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

