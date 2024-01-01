Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan with a touch of luxury? Look no further than this 2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This certified pre-owned vehicle boasts a sleek grey exterior and a comfortable grey interior, making it an excellent choice for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. The Sonata GLS is powered by a smooth and efficient 4-cylinder engine, paired with an automatic transmission for effortless driving. With just 103,000km on the odometer, this Sonata is ready to hit the road with you for many years to come.

Enjoy a comfortable ride with features like heated mirrors, power windows, and a sunroof, while staying safe with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. This Sonata also comes equipped with new winter tires and alloy wheels, ensuring safe and stylish driving year-round. This certified pre-owned Sonata is loaded with desirable features, making it a fantastic option for anyone looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank.

Here are 5 features that make this Sonata stand out:

Certified Pre-Owned: This Sonata has been meticulously inspected and certified for quality, offering peace of mind and assurance.
Sunroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the convenience of a sunroof.
New Winter Tires: Stay safe and stylish with new winter tires, ensuring optimal grip and performance during the colder months.
Alloy Wheels: Enhance the Sonatas sleek design with attractive alloy wheels.
Warranty Available: Drive with confidence knowing that a warranty is available, providing additional peace of mind.

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

2013 Hyundai Sonata

103,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Sonata

GLS,Auto,Certified,Sunroof,New Winter Tires.Alloys

11922569

2013 Hyundai Sonata

GLS,Auto,Certified,Sunroof,New Winter Tires.Alloys

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5NPEB4AC4DH631956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-208-XXXX

519-208-0770

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2013 Hyundai Sonata