2013 Hyundai Sonata
GLS,Auto,Certified,Sunroof,New Winter Tires.Alloys
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan with a touch of luxury? Look no further than this 2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This certified pre-owned vehicle boasts a sleek grey exterior and a comfortable grey interior, making it an excellent choice for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. The Sonata GLS is powered by a smooth and efficient 4-cylinder engine, paired with an automatic transmission for effortless driving. With just 103,000km on the odometer, this Sonata is ready to hit the road with you for many years to come.
Enjoy a comfortable ride with features like heated mirrors, power windows, and a sunroof, while staying safe with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. This Sonata also comes equipped with new winter tires and alloy wheels, ensuring safe and stylish driving year-round. This certified pre-owned Sonata is loaded with desirable features, making it a fantastic option for anyone looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank.
Here are 5 features that make this Sonata stand out:
- Certified Pre-Owned: This Sonata has been meticulously inspected and certified for quality, offering peace of mind and assurance.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the convenience of a sunroof.
- New Winter Tires: Stay safe and stylish with new winter tires, ensuring optimal grip and performance during the colder months.
- Alloy Wheels: Enhance the Sonata's sleek design with attractive alloy wheels.
- Warranty Available: Drive with confidence knowing that a warranty is available, providing additional peace of mind.
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
