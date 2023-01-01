$12,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Tucson
Limited
2013 Hyundai Tucson
Limited
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
150,779KM
Used
VIN KM8JUCAC4DU630181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cotton White Solid
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1113
- Mileage 150,779 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Seating
Upholstery: Leather
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio: AM/FM
Additional Features
digital odometer
Braking Assist
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Cargo cover: retractable
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Steering ratio: 15.9
Courtesy lights: door
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Rear spoiler: roofline
Door handle color: chrome
Total speakers: 6
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
4WD type: on demand
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Front brake width: 1.1
Solar-tinted glass: front
Tinted glass: windshield
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 18 mm
Watts: 160
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Body side moldings: black
Rear brake diameter: 11.2
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake width: 0.39
Alternator: 110 amps
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rails: silver
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / two 12V front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Headlights: auto on/off / halogen
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / 8
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / in dash / sunglasses holder
Grille color: black / chrome
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2013 Hyundai Tucson