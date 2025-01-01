Menu
<p>HERE IS A NICE CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE AWD TUSCON THAT HAS BEEN OIL SPRAYED AND WELL MAINTAINED LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA</p>

2013 Hyundai Tucson

177,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

2013 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,000KM
VIN KM8JUCAC1DU585023

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # PC1696
  Mileage 177,000 KM

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE AWD TUSCON THAT HAS BEEN OIL SPRAYED AND WELL MAINTAINED LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2013 Hyundai Tucson