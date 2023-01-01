Menu
2013 Hyundai Veloster

194,340 KM

$6,000

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Turbo AS TRADED | TURBO | AUTO | LEATNER | SUNROOF |

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

194,340KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9982475
  • Stock #: 62640AZ
  • VIN: KMHTC6AE7DU155933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 62640AZ
  • Mileage 194,340 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

| Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Seating Surfaces, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

AS TRADED | TURBO | AUTO | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V Turbocharged FWD 6-Speed
Ultra Black Pearl

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000)
Reviews:
* Veloster has impressed many an owner with its features-for-the-dollar quotient, pleasing performance from turbocharged models, highly flexible interior, and relatively generous cargo space. The unique looks and plentiful customization options helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

