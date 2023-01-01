$6,000+ tax & licensing
519-742-4400
2013 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo AS TRADED | TURBO | AUTO | LEATNER | SUNROOF |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
$6,000
- Listing ID: 9982475
- Stock #: 62640AZ
- VIN: KMHTC6AE7DU155933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 194,340 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
| Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Seating Surfaces, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
AS TRADED | TURBO | AUTO | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V Turbocharged FWD 6-Speed
Ultra Black Pearl
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000)
Reviews:
* Veloster has impressed many an owner with its features-for-the-dollar quotient, pleasing performance from turbocharged models, highly flexible interior, and relatively generous cargo space. The unique looks and plentiful customization options helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
