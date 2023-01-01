$12,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Infiniti G Sedan
37x AWD - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
171,077KM
Used
- Stock #: 3677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,077 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- AWD
- Dealer serviced
Very rare and desirable Infiniti G37x sedan has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors with ALL the right features! This powerful sports sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful 3.7L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera with sensors, cruise control, leather interior, sunroof, heated seats, memory seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM, CD player, BOSE audio system, Bluetooth, fog lights, xenon lights, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $12,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
