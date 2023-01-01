Menu
2013 Infiniti G Sedan

171,077 KM

Details

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2013 Infiniti G Sedan

2013 Infiniti G Sedan

37x AWD - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

2013 Infiniti G Sedan

37x AWD - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

171,077KM
Used
  • Stock #: 3677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,077 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- AWD
- Dealer serviced


Very rare and desirable Infiniti G37x sedan has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors with ALL the right features! This powerful sports sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Equipped with the powerful 3.7L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera with sensors, cruise control, leather interior, sunroof, heated seats, memory seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM, CD player, BOSE audio system, Bluetooth, fog lights, xenon lights, smart key, push start, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $12,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

