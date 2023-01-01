2013 Infiniti G Sedan

$12,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 1 , 0 7 7 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 171,077 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Sunroof Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera

