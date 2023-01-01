Menu
2013 Kia Forte

172,202 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2013 Kia Forte

2013 Kia Forte

2.0L EX

2013 Kia Forte

2.0L EX

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

172,202KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10511862
  • Stock #: 23444A
  • VIN: KNAFU4A25D5678268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 172,202 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

