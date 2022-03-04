$10,900+ tax & licensing
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2013 Kia Forte
2013 Kia Forte
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
134,336KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8576078
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,336 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7