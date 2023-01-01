Menu
2013 Kia Forte

110,420 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

2013 Kia Forte

2013 Kia Forte

LX

2013 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

110,420KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9758851
  • Stock #: 725463
  • VIN: KNAFT4A25D5725463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,420 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

1-800-894-9333
