Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #1f1f1f; font-family: Segoe UI, Tahoma, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #e9edf6;>All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We dont believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.</span></p>

2013 Kia Rio

217,006 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Kia Rio

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Rio

Location

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

  1. 1728264007
  2. 1728264010
  3. 1728264014
  4. 1728264018
  5. 1728264022
  6. 1728264026
  7. 1728264033
  8. 1728264042
  9. 1728264046
  10. 1728264053
  11. 1728264056
  12. 1728264060
  13. 1728264068
  14. 1728264075
  15. 1728264079
  16. 1728264083
  17. 1728264090
  18. 1728264093
  19. 1728264100
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
217,006KM
VIN KNADM4A36D6273580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1177
  • Mileage 217,006 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We don't believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Firm

Used 2014 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE 95,287 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0L Man Trendline for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0L Man Trendline 204,526 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Focus 4dr Sdn Titanium for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Ford Focus 4dr Sdn Titanium 123,554 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Firm

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Firm

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-584-XXXX

(click to show)

519-584-1968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Firm

519-584-1968

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Rio