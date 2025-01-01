Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2013 Kia Soul

139,396 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Soul

1.6L

12558029

2013 Kia Soul

1.6L

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,396KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJT2A59D7543488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 25480A
  • Mileage 139,396 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

