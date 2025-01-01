$3,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Soul
1.6L
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,396KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJT2A59D7543488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 25480A
- Mileage 139,396 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
