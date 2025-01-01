$6,499+ taxes & licensing
2013 Kia Soul
2u,One Owner,Auto, A/C,Certified,Bluetooth,2 Key's
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fun, practical, and reliable ride? Look no further than this 2013 Kia Soul 2u, available at Auto Expo Inc.! This eye-catching white wagon boasts a sleek, modern design that's sure to turn heads. With its comfortable black interior and automatic transmission, this Soul is perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. Plus, with only one previous owner, you know this car has been well-cared for.
This Kia Soul is ready to hit the road with its impressive list of features. The added peace of mind of a certified pre-owned vehicle combined with the convenience of an automatic transmission and air conditioning makes every drive enjoyable. It has accumulated 190,000 km, showcasing its dependability.
Here are a few of the exciting features that make this Kia Soul stand out:
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calling and audio streaming.
- Certified Pre-Owned: Drive with confidence knowing this vehicle has undergone a thorough inspection.
- Two Keys: Having two keys offers added convenience and security.
- Fuel-Efficient: The gasoline engine helps keep fuel costs down.
- Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable no matter the weather.
