Looking for a fun, practical, and reliable ride? Look no further than this 2013 Kia Soul 2u, available at Auto Expo Inc.! This eye-catching white wagon boasts a sleek, modern design thats sure to turn heads. With its comfortable black interior and automatic transmission, this Soul is perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. Plus, with only one previous owner, you know this car has been well-cared for.

This Kia Soul is ready to hit the road with its impressive list of features. The added peace of mind of a certified pre-owned vehicle combined with the convenience of an automatic transmission and air conditioning makes every drive enjoyable. It has accumulated 190,000 km, showcasing its dependability.

Here are a few of the exciting features that make this Kia Soul stand out:

Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calling and audio streaming.
Certified Pre-Owned: Drive with confidence knowing this vehicle has undergone a thorough inspection.
Two Keys: Having two keys offers added convenience and security.
Fuel-Efficient: The gasoline engine helps keep fuel costs down.
Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable no matter the weather.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2013 Kia Soul

190,000 KM

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Kia Soul

2u,One Owner,Auto, A/C,Certified,Bluetooth,2 Key's

13078183

2013 Kia Soul

2u,One Owner,Auto, A/C,Certified,Bluetooth,2 Key's

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,000KM
Good Condition
VIN KNDJT2A65D7761761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a fun, practical, and reliable ride? Look no further than this 2013 Kia Soul 2u, available at Auto Expo Inc.! This eye-catching white wagon boasts a sleek, modern design that's sure to turn heads. With its comfortable black interior and automatic transmission, this Soul is perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. Plus, with only one previous owner, you know this car has been well-cared for.

This Kia Soul is ready to hit the road with its impressive list of features. The added peace of mind of a certified pre-owned vehicle combined with the convenience of an automatic transmission and air conditioning makes every drive enjoyable. It has accumulated 190,000 km, showcasing its dependability.

Here are a few of the exciting features that make this Kia Soul stand out:

  • Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calling and audio streaming.
  • Certified Pre-Owned: Drive with confidence knowing this vehicle has undergone a thorough inspection.
  • Two Keys: Having two keys offers added convenience and security.
  • Fuel-Efficient: The gasoline engine helps keep fuel costs down.
  • Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable no matter the weather.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-208-0770

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2013 Kia Soul