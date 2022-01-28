2013 Lexus ES 300

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,880 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 7 4 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8226468

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 137,746 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.