Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Highly optioned
- Dealer serviced

Here comes a very rare and desirable ES350 Hybrid with all the right features! This executive, spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder hybrid engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, Mark Levenson audio system, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, rear sun shade, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
ONLY $17,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2013 Lexus ES 350

150,601 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Lexus ES 350

h Sedan -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

2013 Lexus ES 350

h Sedan -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_OneOwner

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,601KM

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4011
  • Mileage 150,601 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Highly optioned
- Dealer serviced


Here comes a very rare and desirable ES350 Hybrid with all the right features! This executive, spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder hybrid engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, Mark Levenson audio system, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, rear sun shade, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
ONLY $17,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors

Power Steering
Push Button Start

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Dual Climate Control

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Executive Package
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2013 Lexus ES 350