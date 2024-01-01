2013 Lexus ES 350

Menu
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free<br></span><span>- Highly optioned<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Here comes a beautiful Lexus ES350 with all the right features! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, cruise control, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, and much more!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>ONLY $16,999 PLUS HST & LIC<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

Logo_AccidentFree

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

