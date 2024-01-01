$16,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Lexus ES 350
Sedan - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!
2013 Lexus ES 350
Sedan - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,106KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3999
- Mileage 142,106 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
Here comes a beautiful Lexus ES350 with all the right features! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, cruise control, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $16,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2013 Lexus ES 350