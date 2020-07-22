Menu
2013 Lexus ES 350

43,280 KM

$21,983

+ tax & licensing
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

3.5L|BLIND|LANE|ACC|NAV|CAM

Location

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

43,280KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5657703
  • Stock #: 010978
  • VIN: JTHBK1GG5D2010978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,280 KM

Vehicle Description

[CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS] 1 OWNER CANADIAN (ONTARIO) LEASE RETURN - **HIGH VALUE OPTIONS: BLIND SPOT INDICATORS | LANE DEPARTURE | ADAPTIVE CONROL | NAVIGATION | FRONT + REAR SENSORS | BLACK LEATHER / HEATED / COOLED / POWER / MEMORY SEATS | HEATED / POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING | 18" ALLOY WHEELS | BACK UP CAMERA | CONVENIENCE ENTRY | POWER TAILGATE | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | XENON HEADLIGHTS **2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER, MAIN OFFICE AT 1620 KING STREET EAST, KITCHENER** - Easy online application at WWW.THEOMOTORS.COM. Everyone and all credit welcome!! We have over 200 used Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs available.! PLEASE CALL 1 866-981-2414. Ask about our exclusive preferred financing! This ACCIDENT FREE CANADIAN vehicle comes CERTIFIED SERVICED E-TESTED and 167 point inspection at NO EXTRA CHARGE. A+ Better Business Bureau rating!! Taxes and licensing are extra. Financing special is on approved credit only, and a minimum loan of $7,500. Accrued interest must be paid on a 6-month payment deferral. Cost of borrowing a $20,000 car over a 48 month term at 5.49% is $2,623.71. THANK YOU and we appreciate your consideration at THEOMOTORS. SERVING K-W AREA FOR OVER 30 YEARS!!!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

