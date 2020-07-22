2013 Lexus ES 350

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
[CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS] 1 OWNER CANADIAN (ONTARIO) LEASE RETURN - **HIGH VALUE OPTIONS: BLIND SPOT INDICATORS | LANE DEPARTURE | ADAPTIVE CONROL | NAVIGATION | FRONT + REAR SENSORS | BLACK LEATHER / HEATED / COOLED / POWER / MEMORY SEATS | HEATED / POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING | 18" ALLOY WHEELS | BACK UP CAMERA | CONVENIENCE ENTRY | POWER TAILGATE | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | XENON HEADLIGHTS **2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER, MAIN OFFICE AT 1620 KING STREET EAST, KITCHENER** - Easy online application at WWW.THEOMOTORS.COM. Everyone and all credit welcome!! We have over 200 used Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs available.! PLEASE CALL 1 866-981-2414. Ask about our exclusive preferred financing! This ACCIDENT FREE CANADIAN vehicle comes CERTIFIED SERVICED E-TESTED and 167 point inspection at NO EXTRA CHARGE. A+ Better Business Bureau rating!! Taxes and licensing are extra. Financing special is on approved credit only, and a minimum loan of $7,500. Accrued interest must be paid on a 6-month payment deferral. Cost of borrowing a $20,000 car over a 48 month term at 5.49% is $2,623.71. THANK YOU and we appreciate your consideration at THEOMOTORS. SERVING K-W AREA FOR OVER 30 YEARS!!!
