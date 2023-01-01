Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Well optioned</span><br><span>- Well maintained</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Here comes another beautiful Lexus RX 350 with ALL the goodies! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>ONLY $16,999 PLUS HST & LIC</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2013 Lexus RX 350

201,387 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Lexus RX 350

AWD -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lexus RX 350

AWD -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 10695780
  2. 10695780
  3. 10695780
  4. 10695780
  5. 10695780
  6. 10695780
  7. 10695780
  8. 10695780
  9. 10695780
  10. 10695780
  11. 10695780
  12. 10695780
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
201,387KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3821
  • Mileage 201,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Well optioned
- Well maintained


Here comes another beautiful Lexus RX 350 with ALL the goodies! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $16,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 AWD -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Lexus RX 350 AWD -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! 201,387 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV TECH AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! PANO ROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue SV TECH AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! PANO ROOF! 86,675 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 111,915 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2013 Lexus RX 350