Vehicle Highlights:
- Highly optioned
- Well maintained

Here comes another beautiful Lexus RX 350 with ALL the goodies! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, head up display, Mark Levenson audio system, sunroof, leather seats,heated steering wheel, heated seats, cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $17,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2013 Lexus RX 350

170,743 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Lexus RX 350

AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! HUD! SUNROOF!

12398979

2013 Lexus RX 350

AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! HUD! SUNROOF!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,743KM

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4408
  • Mileage 170,743 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Highly optioned
- Well maintained


Here comes another beautiful Lexus RX 350 with ALL the goodies! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, head up display, Mark Levenson audio system, sunroof, leather seats,heated steering wheel, heated seats, cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $17,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Dual Climate Control

Wood Trim Interior

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
HID Lights
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-579-4995

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2013 Lexus RX 350