$17,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Lexus RX 350
AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! HUD! SUNROOF!
2013 Lexus RX 350
AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! HUD! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,743KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4408
- Mileage 170,743 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Highly optioned
- Well maintained
Here comes another beautiful Lexus RX 350 with ALL the goodies! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, head up display, Mark Levenson audio system, sunroof, leather seats,heated steering wheel, heated seats, cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $17,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Highly optioned
- Well maintained
Here comes another beautiful Lexus RX 350 with ALL the goodies! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, head up display, Mark Levenson audio system, sunroof, leather seats,heated steering wheel, heated seats, cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $17,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
HID Lights
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 62,239 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Touring - LTHR! NAV! HUD! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 55,604 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT Coupe - Z51 PKG! GT2 SEATS! TRANSPARENT ROOF! 16,800 KM $89,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2013 Lexus RX 350