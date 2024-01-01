$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Lincoln MKZ
2013 Lincoln MKZ
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
159,490KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3LN6L2G94DR800285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 159,490 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Essential 84,952 KM $38,499 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring Package No Accidents, One Owner! 133,750 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
2018 Kia NIRO SX Touring No Accidents! 2 sets tires! 90,692 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener KIA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Call Dealer
519-571-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2013 Lincoln MKZ