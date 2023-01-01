$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2013 Mazda CX-5
Sport
Location
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
162,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10208766
- Stock #: 1072
- VIN: JM3KE2BE0D0110171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,500 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Safety brake pedal system
Power Options
Power Windows
Power
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
2
Radio: AM/FM
Seating
Upholstery: Cloth
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Additional Features
Rear
3
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
6
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
4
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Auxiliary audio input: USB
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Antenna type: mast
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Total speakers: 4
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Assist handle: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rear brake diameter: 11.9
Rear spoiler: roofline
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake width: 0.4
Headlights: auto off
Door trim: cloth
Vanity mirrors: dual
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Storage: accessory hook
Steering ratio: 15.5
Front brake width: 1.1
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Front brake diameter: 11.7
halogen
Exhaust tip color: metallic
Window defogger: rear
Parking brake trim: urethane
Alternator: 100 amps
LAMP FAILURE
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
reclining
with washer
in dash
two 12V front
low battery
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Axle ratio: 4.71
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
