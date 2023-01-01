2013 Mazda CX-5

$13,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10208766

10208766 Stock #: 1072

1072 VIN: JM3KE2BE0D0110171

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1072

Mileage 162,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Safety brake pedal system Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Air filtration Sunglasses holder Exterior Daytime Running Lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm 2 Radio: AM/FM Seating Upholstery: Cloth Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 3 Panic Alarm Trunk release 6 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level Braking Assist speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack 4 Vehicle immobilizer range Rear Brake Type: Disc Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Auxiliary audio input: USB In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Spare wheel type: steel Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Antenna type: mast Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Total speakers: 4 Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Seatbelt warning sensor: front Side mirrors: integrated turn signals Assist handle: front Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rear brake diameter: 11.9 Rear spoiler: roofline Grille color: black with chrome accents Power door locks: auto-locking Rear brake width: 0.4 Headlights: auto off Door trim: cloth Vanity mirrors: dual Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Shift knob trim: urethane Steering wheel trim: urethane Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Storage: accessory hook Steering ratio: 15.5 Front brake width: 1.1 Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7 Front brake diameter: 11.7 halogen Exhaust tip color: metallic Window defogger: rear Parking brake trim: urethane Alternator: 100 amps LAMP FAILURE Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone single disc reclining with washer in dash two 12V front low battery Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate Axle ratio: 4.71

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.