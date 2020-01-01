Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS - BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! BSM!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS - BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 4400940
  2. 4400940
  3. 4400940
  4. 4400940
  5. 4400940
  6. 4400940
  7. 4400940
  8. 4400940
  9. 4400940
  10. 4400940
  11. 4400940
  12. 4400940
  13. 4400940
  14. 4400940
  15. 4400940
  16. 4400940
  17. 4400940
  18. 4400940
  19. 4400940
  20. 4400940
  21. 4400940
  22. 4400940
  23. 4400940
  24. 4400940
  25. 4400940
Contact Seller

$12,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,449KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4400940
  • Stock #: 2253
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Freshly traded Mazda CX-5 has arrived with all the right features! This fuel efficient SUV is in great condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $12,488 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Dual front airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Proximity Key
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
  • MOONROOF
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • SMART KEY
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2016 Acura RDX ELITE...
 106,365 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Outback ...
 152,299 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Fit LX 6-...
 76,312 KM
$12,488 + tax & lic
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Send A Message