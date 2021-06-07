Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda CX-5

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Berlin Auto Sales

226-336-7873

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda CX-5

2013 Mazda CX-5

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda CX-5

GX

Location

Berlin Auto Sales

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

226-336-7873

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7201994
  • VIN: JM3KE4BE7D0155006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes! We are open and serving our customers by appointment.

Beautiful White Mazda CX5 All wheel drive SUV with Bluetooth, heated seats, and more!


Comes with safety certificate and 3 months of $3000/claim warranty - can be extended up to 3 years.

Asking price is $12995 plus applicable taxes and licensing. Financing available and trade-ins are welcome!

OMVIC/UCDA Memeber - Buy with Confidence

Please call 226 336 7873
Berlin Auto Sales
105 Breithaupt St
Kitchener, Ontario
N2H5G9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Berlin Auto Sales

2014 Audi Q5 2.0L Ko...
 141,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2011 Audi A4 2.0T PR...
 135,000 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2010 Audi A4 2.0T PR...
 167,000 KM
$7,998 + tax & lic

Email Berlin Auto Sales

Berlin Auto Sales

Berlin Auto Sales

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

Call Dealer

226-336-XXXX

(click to show)

226-336-7873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory