Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda CX-5

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda CX-5

2013 Mazda CX-5

GX,AWD,Bluetooth,Certified,Auto,Tinted,Alloys

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda CX-5

GX,AWD,Bluetooth,Certified,Auto,Tinted,Alloys

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8109076
  • VIN: JM3KE4BEXD0106656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, AWD, Alloys, Certified, New Brakes all around, Tinted, 2 Set Of Keys, Bluetooth, Non-Smoker, No Pets, 4 Cylinders, ((( 2.0 L ))), Good Running Condition, Must See!!!

Click here to view CarFax:

((( CarFax)))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

2019 Other Other E-B...
 1,400 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Camry LE...
 153,000 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Corolla ...
 90,000 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory