$11,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Man GX
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Man GX
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
76,744KM
Used
VIN JM1BL1UF3D1843419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,744 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs
Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs
2.0L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
Front ventilated/rear solid pwr disc brakes
Interior
Map Lights
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Day/night rearview mirror
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Rear heater ducts
Moulded cloth door trim
Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
(2) coat hooks
Ignition key illumination
Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
Driver foot rest
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Illuminated glove compartment
Centre console w/lid
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual front cupholders
(3) passenger assist handles
passenger side seatback pocket
Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Front bucket seats w/active headrests
60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function
Custom fitted front/rear floor mats
Exterior temperature gauge
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch
Rear door bottle holders
Trunk/cargo light
Safety
Air Bags
Internal Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact air bags
Integrated child seat anchor brackets
Side-impact door beams
Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners
All seating position 3-point seat belts
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution
Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor
Exterior
Halogen Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Temporary spare tire
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Body-colour pwr mirrors
Black grille w/black grille bar
Powertrain
check engine
Additional Features
low washer fluid
door ajar
force limiters
low fuel level
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
