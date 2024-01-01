2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1703003214691_0427723371273232 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p> <div class=gs style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 20px; width: 1717.83px; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); font-family: "Google Sans", Roboto, RobotoDraft, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><div class=><div id=:ra class=ii gt jslog=20277; u014N:xr6bB; 1:WyIjdGhyZWFkLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsW11d; 4:WyIjbXNnLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxbXSxbXSxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLFtdXQ.. style=direction: ltr; margin: 8px 0px 0px; padding: 0px; position: relative; font-size: 0.875rem;><div id=:z9 class=a3s aiL style=font: small / 1.5 Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; overflow: hidden;><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701215477788_5648905780862676 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><div class=yj6qo><br></div><div class=adL><br></div></div></div><div class=hi style=padding: 0px; width: auto; background: rgb(242, 242, 242); margin: 0px; border-bottom-left-radius: 1px; border-bottom-right-radius: 1px;><br></div><div class=WhmR8e data-hash=0 style=clear: both;><br></div></div></div><br class=Apple-interchange-newline>

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

76,744 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Man GX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Man GX

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

  1. 10857003
  2. 10857003
  3. 10857003
  4. 10857003
  5. 10857003
  6. 10857003
  7. 10857003
  8. 10857003
  9. 10857003
  10. 10857003
  11. 10857003
  12. 10857003
  13. 10857003
  14. 10857003
  15. 10857003
  16. 10857003
  17. 10857003
  18. 10857003
  19. 10857003
  20. 10857003
Contact Seller
Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
76,744KM
Used
VIN JM1BL1UF3D1843419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,744 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs
Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs
2.0L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
Front ventilated/rear solid pwr disc brakes

Interior

Map Lights
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Day/night rearview mirror
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Rear heater ducts
Moulded cloth door trim
Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
(2) coat hooks
Ignition key illumination
Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
Driver foot rest
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Illuminated glove compartment
Centre console w/lid
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual front cupholders
(3) passenger assist handles
passenger side seatback pocket
Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Front bucket seats w/active headrests
60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function
Custom fitted front/rear floor mats
Exterior temperature gauge
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch
Rear door bottle holders
Trunk/cargo light

Safety

Air Bags
Internal Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact air bags
Integrated child seat anchor brackets
Side-impact door beams
Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners
All seating position 3-point seat belts
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution
Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor

Exterior

Halogen Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Temporary spare tire
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Body-colour pwr mirrors
Black grille w/black grille bar

Powertrain

check engine

Additional Features

low washer fluid
door ajar
force limiters
low fuel level
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Man GX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Man GX 76,744 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Sorento FWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Kia Sorento FWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX 145,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Subaru Impreza Wagon 5dr Auto 2.5i Premium w/Pwr MR Pkg & TomTom Nav for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Subaru Impreza Wagon 5dr Auto 2.5i Premium w/Pwr MR Pkg & TomTom Nav 93,557 KM $10,499 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDA3