4D Sedan SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, CD player, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Awards:
 * Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Best New Small Car (under $21,000)

Reviews:
 * Owners love the discreet, under-the-radar looks of the Mazdaspeed3, as well as the upscale feature content, usable and flexible cabin, great lighting system, and of course, the performance. Most say this is a very easy car to use on all drives, every day of the week, despite being ready for weekend track days, right off of the showroom floor. Source: autoTRADER.ca

AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

141,610 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY GS | AUTO | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE |

12531463

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY GS | AUTO | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE |

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,610KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1V77D1827067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64552AXZ
  • Mileage 141,610 KM

Vehicle Description

4D Sedan SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, CD player, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (under $21,000)

Reviews:
* Owners love the discreet, under-the-radar looks of the Mazdaspeed3, as well as the upscale feature content, usable and flexible cabin, great lighting system, and of course, the performance. Most say this is a very easy car to use on all drives, every day of the week, despite being ready for weekend track days, right off of the showroom floor. Source: autoTRADER.ca



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE





Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2013 Mazda MAZDA3