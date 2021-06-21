$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
All sedans are not made to be equal, which is why the curvaceous powerful athlete by Mazda holds the top rank among mid size sedans. This 2013 Mazda Mazda6 is for sale today.
The 2013 Mazda 6 is a 5-passenger sedan that earns high marks for its sporty driving dynamics and spacious interior. For 2013, the Mazda 6 gains an 18-inch wheels for the i Touring Plus and i Grand Touring. Also, the S Touring Plus trim level has been discontinued. This sedan has 298,680 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Type of tires: Performance AS
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Anti-theft alarm system
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Speed-proportional power steering
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Overall height: 1,470 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Max cargo capacity: 469 L
Overall Length: 4,940 mm
Overall Width: 1,840 mm
Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
Rear Head Room: 948 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,079 mm
Rear Leg Room: 966 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,420 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.4 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,000 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,524 kg
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 1,996 kg
Halogen projector beam headlights
