2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$15,499 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 0 , 2 4 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10510845

10510845 Stock #: 3773

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3773

Mileage 150,243 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS HID Lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights Front Sensors Lane Departure Alert Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.