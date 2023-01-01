Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

150,243 KM

Details

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

C350 4MATIC Sport Sedan - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

150,243KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10510845
  Stock #: 3773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3773
  • Mileage 150,243 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- AMG package
- Well optioned

Incoming is a very rare and desirable Mercedes-Benz C350 4MATIC sedan with all the equipment! This beautiful sports sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder 302hp engine, automatic transmission, 4MATIC AWD system, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot warning, lane keep assist, attention assist, Harman/Kardon audio system, upgraded AMG wheels, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, memory seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, key-less entry, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended warranty available!
ONLY $15,499 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

