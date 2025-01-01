$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C350 4MATIC Sport Sedan - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C350 4MATIC Sport Sedan - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,196KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4328
- Mileage 53,196 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- AMG styling package
Just landed is a very desirable Mercedes-Benz C350 4MATIC with only 53,000km! This beautiful sports sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder 302hp engine, automatic transmission, 4MATIC AWD system, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot warning, lane keep assist, attention assist, Harman/Kardon audio system, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, memory seats, heated seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, key-less entry, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended warranty available!
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class