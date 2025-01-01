2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
Black 4D Sedan 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 4MATIC® 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 4MATIC® | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4MATIC®, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owners rave about performance, sound effects, subtle styling upgrades, and the fact that the C63 AMG can be daily-driven with ease. Room for four adults and a decent trunk make this an easy performance car to live with. All high-tech, luxury features fitting of a Mercedes are on offer, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca<p></p> <p>AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</p> <p></p> <p>Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p>

212,993 KM

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

VIN WDDGF8JB9DA770103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 212,993 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
