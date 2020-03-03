Menu
2013 MINI Cooper

2013 MINI Cooper

Location

Berlin Auto Sales

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

226-336-7873

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,124KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4748100
  • VIN: WMWSU3C54DT684140
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Beautiful and fun Red Mini Cooper featuring push-button start, heated leather seats, front and rear sunroof, Bluetooth, and much much more. Comes fully certified and includes 2 years of powertrain warranty. Extended warranty and financing available. Trade ins are welcome. UCDA/OMVIC Member - Buy with Confidence! Berlin Auto Sales Inc 105 Breithaupt St Kitchener, ON N2H5G

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection

