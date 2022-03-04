$12,495+ tax & licensing
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Paycan Motors Ltd
519-742-3497
2013 MINI Cooper
Hardtop Base
Location
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
109,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8619422
- Stock #: PC1211
- VIN: WMWSU3C55DT371579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HERE IS A NICE CLEAN MINI THAT LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT NO RUST SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE PLS OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT.TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
