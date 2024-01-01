Menu
<p><strong>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU</strong></p><p><strong>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0</strong></p><p><strong>226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618</strong></p><p><strong>CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 </strong></p><p><strong>OR GO ON THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA</strong></p><p><strong> We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</strong></p><p>PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!</p><p>CERTIFIED, CARFAX, WARRANTY, SUNROOF, HEATED SEAT, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA.</p><p> </p><p>2013 Nissan Altima 2.5L, automatic certified 182064 KM drives very nice and smooth Power locks, mirrors, windows, steering, cruse control, AC, Bluetooth, AUX,  and more.....</p><p>Asking price is $7999+ HST, and this price including SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!</p><p>PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!</p><p>For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions<strong> Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car. </strong></p><p> </p><p> We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p><p> </p><p>Thank You </p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,064KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL3APXDN400025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

