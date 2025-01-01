$8,495+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,750 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 FOR SALE: 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5L – Certified & Ready to Drive! 🚗
Looking for a reliable and smooth ride?
Come check out this 2013 Nissan Altima at RH Auto Sales and Services Breslau!
✅ Automatic
✅ Certified
✅ Only 141,750 KM
✅ Power Locks, Mirrors, Windows, Steering
✅ Cruise Control, AC, Bluetooth, AUX
✅ Smooth, Comfortable Drive
✅ Carfax Included
✅ Complimentary Oil Spray
✅ 3-Month Warranty ($1000/claim coverage!)
💲 Asking Price: $8,499 + HST
(Price includes safety certification, Carfax report, and warranty!)
💥 Bonus:
Complimentary Oil Spray on the House!
Peace of Mind with 3-Month Warranty Coverage!
🔵 Our inventory is moving fast — if this ad is up, the car is still available!
🔵 Call now to book your test drive!
