<p class= data-start=84 data-end=157>🚗 <strong data-start=87 data-end=154>FOR SALE: 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5L – Certified & Ready to Drive!</strong> 🚗</p><p class= data-start=159 data-end=288>Looking for a reliable and smooth ride?<br data-start=198 data-end=201 />Come check out this <strong data-start=221 data-end=243>2013 Nissan Altima</strong> at <strong data-start=247 data-end=285>RH Auto Sales and Services Breslau</strong>!</p><p class= data-start=290 data-end=472>📍 <strong data-start=293 data-end=306>Location:</strong> 2067 Victoria St N, Unit 2, Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0<br data-start=355 data-end=358 />📞 <strong data-start=361 data-end=378>Call or Text:</strong> 226-444-4006 | 226-240-7618<br data-start=406 data-end=409 />🌐 <strong data-start=412 data-end=432>Visit us online:</strong> <a class= href=http://rhautosales.ca target=_new rel=noopener data-start=433 data-end=472>rhautosales.ca</a></p><hr class= data-start=474 data-end=477 /><p class= data-start=479 data-end=766>✅ <strong data-start=481 data-end=494>Automatic</strong><br data-start=494 data-end=497 />✅ <strong data-start=499 data-end=512>Certified</strong><br data-start=512 data-end=515 />✅ <strong data-start=517 data-end=536>Only 141,750 KM</strong><br data-start=536 data-end=539 />✅ <strong data-start=541 data-end=584>Power Locks, Mirrors, Windows, Steering</strong><br data-start=584 data-end=587 />✅ <strong data-start=589 data-end=627>Cruise Control, AC, Bluetooth, AUX</strong><br data-start=627 data-end=630 />✅ <strong data-start=632 data-end=661>Smooth, Comfortable Drive</strong><br data-start=661 data-end=664 />✅ <strong data-start=666 data-end=685>Carfax Included</strong><br data-start=685 data-end=688 />✅ <strong data-start=690 data-end=717>Complimentary Oil Spray</strong><br data-start=717 data-end=720 />✅ <strong data-start=722 data-end=766>3-Month Warranty ($1000/claim coverage!)</strong></p><p class= data-start=768 data-end=873>💲 <strong data-start=771 data-end=788>Asking Price:</strong> $8,499 + HST<br data-start=801 data-end=804 />(<em data-start=805 data-end=872>Price includes safety certification, Carfax report, and warranty!</em>)</p><hr class= data-start=875 data-end=878 /><p class= data-start=880 data-end=895>💥 <strong data-start=883 data-end=893>Bonus:</strong></p><ul data-start=896 data-end=993><li class= data-start=896 data-end=941><p class= data-start=898 data-end=941><strong data-start=898 data-end=939>Complimentary Oil Spray on the House!</strong></p></li><li class= data-start=942 data-end=993><p class= data-start=944 data-end=993><strong data-start=944 data-end=993>Peace of Mind with 3-Month Warranty Coverage!</strong></p></li></ul><p class= data-start=995 data-end=1121>🔵 <strong data-start=998 data-end=1078>Our inventory is moving fast — if this ad is up, the car is still available!</strong><br data-start=1078 data-end=1081 />🔵 <strong data-start=1084 data-end=1121>Call now to book your test drive!</strong></p><hr class= data-start=1123 data-end=1126 /><p class= data-start=1128 data-end=1220>📍 <strong data-start=1131 data-end=1169>RH Auto Sales and Services Breslau</strong><br data-start=1169 data-end=1172 />2067 Victoria St N, Unit 2, Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0</p><p class= data-start=1222 data-end=1331>📞 <strong data-start=1225 data-end=1246>Contact us today:</strong> 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618<br data-start=1275 data-end=1278 />🌐 <strong data-start=1281 data-end=1291>Visit:</strong> <a class= href=http://rhautosales.ca target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1292 data-end=1331>rhautosales.ca</a></p><p> </p><p class= data-start=1333 data-end=1374>Thank you for choosing RH Auto Sales! 🚗✨</p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

