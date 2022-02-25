Menu
2013 Nissan Altima

52,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2013 Nissan Altima

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV,Low KM's,Certified,Bluetooth,Ready to Go

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV,Low KM's,Certified,Bluetooth,Ready to Go

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

52,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8452896
  VIN: 1N4AL3AP2DN445900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Super Low Km's, Certified, Sunroof, 2 Sets of Keys, Alloys, All Original, Perfect Driving Condition, Non-Smoker, No Pets, Must See!!!

Click here to view Car-Fax:

(((Car-Fax)))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

