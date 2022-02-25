$14,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770
2013 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV,Low KM's,Certified,Bluetooth,Ready to Go
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8452896
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP2DN445900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Super Low Km's, Certified, Sunroof, 2 Sets of Keys, Alloys, All Original, Perfect Driving Condition, Non-Smoker, No Pets, Must See!!!
Click here to view Car-Fax:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.