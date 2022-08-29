Menu
2013 Nissan Juke

130,995 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

SV FWD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BLUETOOTH!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

130,995KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9298045
  • Stock #: 3385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3385
  • Mileage 130,995 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- New tires all around
- 6 Speed MT

Here comes an affordable little Nissan Juke with a 6-speed manual transmission! This fuel efficient SUV is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.6L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, 6-speed manual transmission, aftermarket touch screen with navigation and back-up camera, alloys, cloth interior, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
ONLY $10,999 PLUS HST & LIC.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com 


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

