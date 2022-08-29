$10,999+ tax & licensing
519-579-4995
2013 Nissan Juke
SV FWD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BLUETOOTH!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$10,999
- Listing ID: 9298045
- Stock #: 3385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,995 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- New tires all around
- 6 Speed MT
Here comes an affordable little Nissan Juke with a 6-speed manual transmission! This fuel efficient SUV is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.6L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, 6-speed manual transmission, aftermarket touch screen with navigation and back-up camera, alloys, cloth interior, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
ONLY $10,999 PLUS HST & LIC.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
