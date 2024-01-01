$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Rogue
SV AS TRADED | AWD | AC | POWER GROUP |
2013 Nissan Rogue
SV AS TRADED | AWD | AC | POWER GROUP |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 229,938 KM
Vehicle Description
Gray 2013 Nissan Rogue SL AS TRADED | SL | AWD | AC | POWER GROUP | AS TRADED | SL | AWD | AC | POWER GROUP | 4D Sport Utility 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT AWD AWD, Air Conditioning, CD player, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
Kitchener Hyundai
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-742-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-742-4400