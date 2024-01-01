Menu
Gray 2013 Nissan Rogue SL AS TRADED | SL | AWD | AC | POWER GROUP | 4D Sport Utility 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT AWD AWD, Air Conditioning, CD player, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

2013 Nissan Rogue

229,938 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Rogue

SV AS TRADED | AWD | AC | POWER GROUP |

2013 Nissan Rogue

SV AS TRADED | AWD | AC | POWER GROUP |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,938KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV4DW118738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 229,938 KM

Vehicle Description

Gray 2013 Nissan Rogue SL AS TRADED | SL | AWD | AC | POWER GROUP | 4D Sport Utility 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT AWD AWD, Air Conditioning, CD player, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-742-4400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2013 Nissan Rogue