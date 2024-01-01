Menu
<p>AS IS VEHICLE. As traded in. Not Certified. In very good shape, All wheel Drive with winter tires on. Ready for winter.</p><p>ABS, Traction control, CD player, All power, Steering wheel controls. and many more.</p>

2013 Nissan Rogue

237,626 KM

$1,800

+ tax & licensing
AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
237,626KM
As Is Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV8DW127667

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 237,626 KM

AS IS VEHICLE. As traded in. Not Certified. In very good shape, All wheel Drive with winter tires on. Ready for winter.

ABS, Traction control, CD player, All power, Steering wheel controls. and many more.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

