2013 Nissan Sentra

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Trim Chrome Grille Safety 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes Front vented disc/rear drum brakes Rear child safety door locks LATCH system (lower anchors & tethers for children) Suspension Independent Front Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Convenience Variable intermittent windshield wipers Front/rear door pockets Front passenger seatback pocket Security Vehicle security system

Additional Features LED Taillights Battery Saver Energy-absorbing steering column Front/rear stabilizer bars Exterior temp display Electronic drive-by-wire throttle Pipe-style steel side-door guard beams P205/55HR16 all-season tires Silver interior trim Dual pwr heated exterior mirrors Nissan vehicle immobilizer system (2) auxiliary 12V pwr outlets Electronic brake force distribution w/brake assist 16" x 6.5" steel wheels w/covers Nissan Direct Ignition System Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones Rear 60/40 split fold-down bench seat Overhead LED map lights Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto up/down feature Rear seat centre console w/cupholders Trip computer -inc: average MPG, current MPG, distance to empty, average speed Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side-impact supplemental airbags Front centre console -inc: adjustable cup holders, storage bin Visor vanity mirrors w/extensions Halogen headlamps w/LED accent lights Active brake limited slip 3-point ELR driver seatbelts 3-point ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts Hood-buckling creases Roof-mounted side-impact supplemental curtain airbags Front height-adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners & load limiters Vehicle dynamic control w/traction control system 1.8L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine Continuously variable valve timing control system Speed-sensitive electric pwr steering Nissan advanced airbag system -inc: dual-stage supplemental front airbags, seatbelt & occupant classification sensors Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) Fine vision electoluminescent gauges AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA capability, auxiliary input jack, radio data system, speed-sensitive volume, (4) speakers

