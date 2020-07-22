Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Sentra

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,795

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

S

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

  1. 5549094
  2. 5549094
  3. 5549094
  4. 5549094
  5. 5549094
  6. 5549094
  7. 5549094
  8. 5549094
  9. 5549094
  10. 5549094
  11. 5549094
  12. 5549094
  13. 5549094
  14. 5549094
  15. 5549094
  16. 5549094
  17. 5549094
  18. 5549094
  19. 5549094
Contact Seller

$7,795

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5549094
  • Stock #: PC929
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP7DL735668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PEAREL WHITE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PC929
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS CAR IS IN GREAT SHAPE FULLY LOADED AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE PLS A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers. We strive to make buying or leasing your next vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. Just ask anyone that has done business with us.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Chrome Grille
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Front vented disc/rear drum brakes
Rear child safety door locks
LATCH system (lower anchors & tethers for children)
Independent Front Suspension
Torsion beam rear suspension
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front/rear door pockets
Front passenger seatback pocket
Vehicle security system
LED Taillights
Battery Saver
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Exterior temp display
Electronic drive-by-wire throttle
Pipe-style steel side-door guard beams
P205/55HR16 all-season tires
Silver interior trim
Dual pwr heated exterior mirrors
Nissan vehicle immobilizer system
(2) auxiliary 12V pwr outlets
Electronic brake force distribution w/brake assist
16" x 6.5" steel wheels w/covers
Nissan Direct Ignition System
Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones
Rear 60/40 split fold-down bench seat
Overhead LED map lights
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto up/down feature
Rear seat centre console w/cupholders
Trip computer -inc: average MPG, current MPG, distance to empty, average speed
Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side-impact supplemental airbags
Front centre console -inc: adjustable cup holders, storage bin
Visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
Halogen headlamps w/LED accent lights
Active brake limited slip
3-point ELR driver seatbelts
3-point ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts
Hood-buckling creases
Roof-mounted side-impact supplemental curtain airbags
Front height-adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners & load limiters
Vehicle dynamic control w/traction control system
1.8L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
Continuously variable valve timing control system
Speed-sensitive electric pwr steering
Nissan advanced airbag system -inc: dual-stage supplemental front airbags, seatbelt & occupant classification sensors
Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Fine vision electoluminescent gauges
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA capability, auxiliary input jack, radio data system, speed-sensitive volume, (4) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd

2010 Toyota Avalon XLS
 226,000 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Versa 1....
 195,000 KM
$4,695 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Echo
 61,000 KM
$4,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-3497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory