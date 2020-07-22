2013 Nissan Sentra

THIS CAR IS IN GREAT SHAPE FULLY LOADED AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE PLS A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers. We strive to make buying or leasing your next vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. Just ask anyone that has done business with us.
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
Chrome Grille
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Front vented disc/rear drum brakes
Rear child safety door locks
LATCH system (lower anchors & tethers for children)
Independent Front Suspension
Torsion beam rear suspension
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front/rear door pockets
Front passenger seatback pocket
Vehicle security system
LED Taillights
Battery Saver
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Exterior temp display
Electronic drive-by-wire throttle
Pipe-style steel side-door guard beams
P205/55HR16 all-season tires
Silver interior trim
Dual pwr heated exterior mirrors
Nissan vehicle immobilizer system
(2) auxiliary 12V pwr outlets
Electronic brake force distribution w/brake assist
16" x 6.5" steel wheels w/covers
Nissan Direct Ignition System
Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones
Rear 60/40 split fold-down bench seat
Overhead LED map lights
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto up/down feature
Rear seat centre console w/cupholders
Trip computer -inc: average MPG, current MPG, distance to empty, average speed
Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side-impact supplemental airbags
Front centre console -inc: adjustable cup holders, storage bin