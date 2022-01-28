$27,005+ tax & licensing
$27,005
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2013 Nissan Titan
SL - Sunroof - Navigation - $385 B/W
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
$27,005
+ taxes & licensing
149,436KM
Used
- Stock #: UK1865A
- VIN: 1N6AA0EC0DN307839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,436 KM
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Supportive seats and a quiet cabin make this Nissan Titan practical and comfortable for cruising the highway or the job site. This 2013 Nissan Titan is for sale today.
Ready to expand your horizons? It's easy in this Nissan Titan. Put your foot down on a powerful engine that hits the road with impressive towing capacity. Underneath, a fully boxed ladder frame handles just about any job on the list while the cabin and bed give you plenty of room. No matter how epic your plans, this Nissan Titan is ready. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 149,436 kms. It's brilliant silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.6L V8 32V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 60
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Simulated wood center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
CHROME BUMPERS
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Multi-source Rear Audio System
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings including pedals
Simulated wood dash trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Liftgate window: Power
Wheel Diameter: 20
Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
Premium Sound Package
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Rockford Fosgate
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.1 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,063 mm
Tires: Width: 275 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Width: 2,019 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,266 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,536 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,026 mm
Fuel Capacity: 106 L
Wheelbase: 3,550 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,654 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,558 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,640 mm
Front Head Room: 1,009 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 17.7 L/100 km
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 5,704 mm
Curb weight: 2,562 kg
Overall height: 1,949 mm
SiriusXM
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
Integrated Navigation System : Yes
120v Ac Power Outlet : 2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
